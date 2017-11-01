Kazakh delegation gets to know U.S. military education system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From October 30 to November 2 this year, the Kazakhstani military delegation is participating in the event dedicated to the system of professional military education in Washington, D.C., Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

The military delegation led by the Head of the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major General Askhat Ryspayev, will visit the Center for Applied Strategic Learning and the College of International Security Affairs, and will attend seminars at the U.S. National War College, the Eisenhower School, the National Strategic Research Institute, and the College of Information and Cyberspace.

During the visit, Major General Askhat Ryspayev met with the President of the National Defense University, Rear Adm. Fritz Roegge. Also, as part of the familiarization tour, the delegates will visit the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense - the Pentagon.