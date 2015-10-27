Kazakh delegation partakes in 12th of UN Convention to Combat Desertification in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM -The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) will host its Twelfth Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP12) in Ankara, Turkey.

Kazakhstan's delegation has taken part in the session as well. According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the conference was attended by reps of member countries, however, the emphasis was manifested by those countries experiencing serious drought and desertification. Delegates from 195 countries attended the event focusing on desertification and erosion. Delegations discussed ways to tackle land degradation mainly stemming from climate change in arid, semi-arid and sub-humid areas. The Kazakh side has also actively participated in discussions and shared progress and achievements in combating desertification in the arid areas of Kazakhstan. "Kazakhstan has its achievements in combating desertification. It was made a lot but unfortunately drought in Kazakhstan remains an urgent problem. Crop rotation and forest belt planting are of high importance. At present woods and forest belts around the world have being actively felled," the session said. The program of the conference included a variety of sessions including on the level of ministers which main guest was the President of Turkey. In fact, the issue of drought is one of the hottest topics on the agenda of the international community. Desertification threatens around 1.5 billion people in more than 110 countries as well as 4 billion hectares worldwide. After the conference Kazakh delegates visited Kazakhstan Embassy in Turkey and met with Ambassador Zhanseit Tuimebayev.