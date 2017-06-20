Kazakh delegation partakes in 2017 Paris Air Show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation headed by Vice-Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Marat Nurguzhin is paying a working visit to France to attend the 2017 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the ministry press service, the Kazakh delegation and the partners will hold a number of meetings and negotiations for cooperation in defense and aerospace industry.

On the first day of the air show M. Nurguzhin discussed cooperation issues with Mr. Steinberg, Vice-President of the Centre national d'études spatiales (CNES), based in France.

The representatives of the Kazakh ministry will hold a meeting with SEREM (specialized in aerospace research and test facilities), visit the pavilions of Roscosmos, attend the Glavkosmos Launch Services' presentation and negotiate with ISC Kosmotras.

In addition, Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Officer of the Legion of Honour of France, cosmonaut Talgat Musabaev was also invited to the 52nd Paris Air Show.

"8 years ago to the day, on June 17, 2009, France and Kazakhstan signed the first document on space cooperation at the international exhibition at Le Bourget," Talgat Musabaev said.

On that day, JSC "Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary National Company" and EADS-Astrium, the leading French company, signed a contract for outline design of the Space Vehicles Assembling and Testing Complex, being built in Astana.

"I emphasized then, and do so again today, that this contract for creating the Space Vehicles Assembling and Testing Complex in our country was the first real result of the space cooperation between Kazakhstan and France, in line with the instructions for strategic partnership given by the heads of our states," Musabayev said.

"Today, we see the results of this cooperation. A unique joint space project is being implemented, and we hope the Space Vehicles Assembling and Testing Complex will be commissioned in 2018," said the Adviser to the President of Kazakhstan.