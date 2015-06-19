Kazakh delegation partakes in plenary session of Global initiative to combat nuclear terrorism in Helsinki

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM - On 16-17 June 2015, a plenary meeting of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism (GICNT) was held in the historic Palace of Congresses "Finlandia Hall" in Helsinki, where 40 years ago the Helsinki Final Act was signed, which marked the start of the OSCE activities. The Kazakh delegation headed by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Finland Galymzhan Koishybayev took part in this meeting.

The event was attended by approximately 200 representatives of the GICNT partner nations, co-chairs of the initiative (USA, Russia), observers and five international organizations, Kazinform refers to Foreign Ministry. The constant desire of terrorist organizations to acquire nuclear weapons, their components, technologies, and radioactive materials continues to be of great threat for all mankind and maintains relevance of the GICNT work. Kazakhstan as an active participant of international efforts on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and combating international terrorism brings a significant contribution to the work of this initiative. As a result, 11-12 June 2007 Astana hosted the third meeting of the GICNT and in September 2010 our capital hosted the Conference on combating the financing of terrorism of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism. Partner countries at the plenary meeting of the GICNT, summarizing their work during the last two-years, reaffirmed their commitment to fully contribute to the achievement of new goals and objectives of the initiatives and work closely to implement them.