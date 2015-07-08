Kazakh delegation participates at the OSCE PA Session

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM - On 5th July 2015 the 24th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (PA OSCE) was opened in Helsinki.

The annual session commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. The event brought together nearly 300 parliamentarians from more than 50 countries in attendance, Kazinform refers to Foreign Affairs Ministry. The Kazakhstan's parliamentary delegation headed by the Chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and SecurityIkramAdyrbekov participated at the event. The delegation included Mazhilis members ZhambylAkhmetbekova, Svetlana Bychkova and Senators DulatKustavletov, Mikhail Bortnik. The annual session was preceded by a meeting of the PA Standing Committee. During the meeting Roberto Montella of Italy has been elected the next Secretary General of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Besides, discussion related to the practical and procedural issues of the forthcoming session was heldduring session.During the Standing Committee meeting, the Budget Proposal for the year 2015-2016 was adopted and Composition of the three General Committees and the OSCE budget was approved.