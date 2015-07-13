Kazakh delegation participates in commemoration ceremony in Helsinki to mark 40th anniversary of OSCE

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM - On the 10th of July in the historic Palace of Congresses «Finlandia Hall», where 40 years ago the signing of the Helsinki Final Act marked the beginning of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) activities, held commemorative events to mark this important date with the participation of high-level delegations from OSCE participating States.

Participants summarized the actions of the Organization for the past 40 years, and exchanged views on ways to enhance the effectiveness and activities of the OSCE, Kazinform refers to Foreign Ministry. The meeting was attended by a delegation from Kazakhstan, headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexey Volkov. In his speech, the head of the Kazakh delegation drew attention to the need of strengthening indivisible and comprehensive security and preventing dividing lines in the OSCE area, in accordance with the spirit of the Astana Declaration. In the context of strengthening the international security system the Kazakh representatives have called for the renewal of existing instruments and mechanisms, including measures to ensure trust. In the framework of the event an informal discussion at the highest level with the participation of the OSCE delegates was held. The main focus was given to the discussion of the challenges and threats to European security, including the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the stability in the OSCE region. During the session, participants also discussed preparations for the meeting of the Council of OSCE Foreign Ministers which will be held in Belgrade in December this year.