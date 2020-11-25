Kazakh delegation partook in ‘Central Asia – South Korea’ Cooperation Forum

SEOUL. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh delegation led by Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi took part in the 13th session of the Forum for Cooperation dubbed «Central Asia – South Korea,» Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The event discussed the issues of cooperation in healthcare, distant education, standardization, and environment.

Sharing of views on effective interaction in the fight against COVID-19, preventing the impact of COVID-19 on the economies, and revitalization of foreign economic activities took place during the Forum.

The issues of distant education, upskilling of teachers, student attendance tracking, knowledge tests as well as student motivation were also touched upon.

Ads for technical standardization, the participants discussed the removal of technical barriers to trade, improvement of the quality and competitiveness of products as well as the national standards used in the CA countries and South Korea.

Those present shared the need for deep-seated and systemic transformations towards green economies, reduction of the burden on the environment and natural resources.

As for the modernization of the CA economies, the economic and technological potential of South Korea is of great interest, with the participants confirming their intent to keep focusing on strategically significant areas of multilateral cooperation.

The first online session of the Business Council involving the Chambers of Trade and Industry of CA and the Korean International Trade Association took place on the sides of the Forum.

Attending the Forum were Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Tajik Foreign MInister Sirodjidin Aslov, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Myrgyzstan Nurlan Niyazaliyev.

The Forum ended with adoption of the Joint Statement of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian States and South Korea.