Kazakh delegation partook in OECD meeting of prosecutor generals in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Prosecutor General Zhakyp Assanov partook in a meeting of the OECD prosecutor generals' in Turkish city of Antalya.

The meeting attendees shared the results of their work and experience in fight with illegal drug trafficking, terrorism, human trafficking, migration problems as well as countering trans-national crime. All the speakers stood for joint interaction in resolution of the existing problems in the region. The participants agreed that joint efforts only can help tackle regional interaction problems, which, in turn, will contribute to the development of trade-economic cooperation among the OECD member-countries.

One more topic of the debates was removal of the obstacles arising in international judicial cooperation regarding fight with serious crimes. Development of a mechanism of regional cooperation in struggle against crimes and criminals was discussed too.

Cybercrimes related issues aroused great interest among the attendees as well.

Head of the Kazakh delegation Assanov briefed his foreign colleagues of the goals, objectives and priority areas of the activity of the Kazakhstan Prosecutor Generals' Office, the peculiarities of prosecutor's supervision and rights protection functions.