  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh delegation to take part in Afghanistan conference in Tashkent

    13:38, 26 March 2018
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - In the capital of Uzbekistan a conference is being held on the subject of "Peaceful Cooperation in Security and Regional Interaction", Kazinform reports. 

    There are 20 countries and international organizations represented at the conference. President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Head of the United Nations Assistant Mission in Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will visit Tashkent.

    Among the conference participants are U.S. Deputy  Secretary of State Thomas Shannon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Asif.

    Also, it is planned that the following countries' delegations will participate in the conference: China, France, Great Britain, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.   

    Photo: mozgorilla.com

     

     

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Politics Top Story Upcoming Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!