Kazakh delegation visits Al Farabi Masoleum in Damascus

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM The delegation of Kazakhstan as part of celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of the great thinker, Abu Nasr Al Farabi, visited the city of Damascus in Syria pursuant to the realization of the Rukhani Janghyru program and Seven Facets of the Great Steppe Article of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The main goal of the visit is to get familiarized with the state of the cultural and historical centre and Al Farabi Mausoleum build by Kazakhstan, discuss preparations for celebrations of the 1150 anniversary the great thinker, Abu Nasr Al Farabi, in 2020, also to promote common cultural and cultural values of friendly nations and build the efficient platform for cooperation.

The Kazakh delegation members met with Mayor of Damascus to share views on the future activities of the Al Farabi cultural and historical centre and Mausoleum. Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the city authorities for preserving the buildings in difficult conditions and special interest in restoring academic and cultural ties with Syrian universities.

The Damascus Mayor stressed readiness to render all-round support to rapprochement and strengthening of mutually friendly relations, development of cooperation in science and education.

Besides, the delegation visited the Damascus University.