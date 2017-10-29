Kazakh delegation visits defense enterprises in Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Paying a working visit to Barcelona, Kazakh Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov has met with the Minister of Defense of Spain, María Dolores Cospedal García, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakh ministry's press service.

During the talks, the sides discussed the issues of implementing joint projects and the prospects for further cooperation with Spanish military-industrial companies.

The delegation of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry visited an enterprise of the Spanish division of Airbus Defense and Space. There, the Kazakh officials inspected the process of manufacturing C-295 military transport aircrafts as the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan are currently operating such planes.

The Kazakh delegates and the management team of INDRA Sistemas S/A Company held negotiations on joint production of radar systems and air defense systems, as well as the issues related to cyber defense, space and digital technologies.

At the end of the visit, the sides highlighted a great potential, expressing the intention to intensify and extend the bilateral defense and aerospace cooperation, and clarified the specific practical steps for implementing the agreements reached.

Following the talks, the Kazakh delegation invited the Spanish defense industry enterprises to take part in the 5th International Exhibition of Arms and Military-Technical Property KADEX that will be held in Astana from 23rd to 26th May, 2018.