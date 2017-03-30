  • kz
    Kazakh delegation visits Russian leading satellite manufacturer

    13:26, 30 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Government delegation is visiting Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems (ISS), Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the company's press-service.

    The Kazakh delegation that visited Russia's leading satellite manufacturing company consists of representatives of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry, the Republican Space Communications Center and "Galam" Kazakh-French enterprise. The delegation is headed by Vice Minister Marat Nurguzhin.

    During the visit the members of Kazakhstan delegation, representatives of Roscosmos State Corporation and ISS are discussing development of cooperation in manufacturing telecom space apparatuses.

    General Director Nikolai Testoyedov shows company's manufacturing capacities to the guests. ISS pays special attention to assimilation of the technology of designing and manufacturing payloads for communication satellites, according to the company's press-release.

    As it is known, Reshetnikov Information Satellite Systems manufactured KazSat-3 communication and broadcasting satellite.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Space Diplomacy
