Kazakh Denis Ten 9th after SP at World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2017 ISU World Figure Skating Championships is currently underway in Helsinki, Finland, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan figure skater Denis Ten was ranked 9th after the short program event with 90.18 points.



Spaniard Javier Fernandez scored the highest number of points for his short program. Coming in second was Shoma Uno from Japan. Canadian Patrick Chan was placed third.



