Kazakh designer invited by NASA: They gave me a month to decide

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh designer Arsen Seksenbayev has been named a winner of a contest arranged by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Now, he is invited to work under a three-year contract, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the designer, he has been provided with a special remuneration for the design he drew. NASA plans to construct the laboratory, which was depicted in the design, for the International Space Station. If the design author agrees to work under the contract, he will not only work on this design but will also execute other orders.

"They appeared to like my style. Now, I am thinking whether I will go to work under the contract or not because there is an international law issue. It is necessary to keep in mind the legislation of the country, which invites for work, and so on. For the moment, I have entrusted the legal workers I know with getting into this matter. They are exploring all this. (...) I was given a month. In the last part of January, I am to give a definite answer," Arsen Seksenbayev told Kazinform correspondent.

He also said this contest was conducted by commercial organizations which work in this field. "We have learned about this contest from our Russian contest. So, I sent my design and became a winner. If I sign the contract for three years, I will have to go to the United States. Of course, they will make a request to here so that to carry out some checks," added Seksenbayev.

It should be mentioned that Arsen Seksenbayev created the design of a laboratory that would explore plants.