Kazakh designer Ruslan Kim partakes in International Fashion Showcase 2017 in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The International Fashion Showcase 2017 opened at Somerset House, was attended by emerging fashion designers from 26 countries. The IFS forms a key part of London Fashion Week Festival, giving the public the opportunity to discover the latest trends in the world of fashion, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The theme of this year’s exhibition is Local/Global which examines the correlation of local and global phenomena in fashion. The IFS is supported by the British Council, British Fashion Council and Mercedes-Benz.

Kazakhstan was represented at the exhibition by Ruslan Kim, who is a founder of the Ruslan Panama brand. The young Kazakh designer’s creation combines modernity and nomadism.

It is worth noting that this is not the first world class exhibition which Ruslan Kim participates in. The Kazakh designer presented his first collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2014 in Almaty, where his creation was recognised as one of the outstanding and creative works.

Ruslan Kim graduated from Instituto Marangoni in London. He did internships under the guidance of the well-known designers, such as Tom Ford, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen и Damir Doma.