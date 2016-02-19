  • kz
    Kazakh designer to participate in a fashion exhibition in London

    20:09, 19 February 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani designer Assel Nussipkozhanova will participate in the International Fashion Showcase organized by the British Council and the British Fashion Council on February 18-23 during London Fashion Week, Kazinform has learnt from the British Council Kazakhstan.

    The International Fashion Showcase (IFS) is a festival of emerging designers from all corners of the world. This event is an important part of the London Fashion Week and shows the important role fashion plays in modern culture.
    Assel Nussipkozhanova' work - a coat decorated with embroidery - is dedicated to the Central Asian culture.
    The International Fashion Showcase was launched back in 2012 on the threshold of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. Over 500 designers from 80 countries have already participated in the event.

    Fashion Kazakhstan Culture Kazakhstan and the UK News
    Currently reading
