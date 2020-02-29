  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh destined to become a language of inter-ethnic communication, President

    14:53, 29 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh is destined in future to become a language of inter-ethnic communication,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an exclusive interview with Informburo.kz

    The President stressed that he is far from lessening the historic significance of the Russian language which opened the way to knowledge, global science and culture. People of Kazakhstan should speak it well.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!