Kazakh detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Thai police have detained Kazakhstani Maksat Usenov at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to Air Astana.

"70 passengers were on board, including Mr. Usenov. During the flight, he repeatedly violated the rules of conduct onboard of an aircraft. Thus, the crew, in accordance with all procedures, handed the passenger over to Thai policemen upon arrival at Bangkok airport at 8.30 local time. Air Astana reminds that violation of the rules of conduct onboard and smoking are not acceptable since the risks to flight safety possessed and inconvenience to other passengers," the airline statement says.

The video of Usenov's behavior was published by the passengers of KC931. According to them, Usenov repeatedly tried to smoke in the cabin, disturbed other passengers, refused to buckle his seat belt, and put his seat back in the upright position.

As it was reported, on December 1, 2013, in Almaty Maksat Usenov, while driving a BMW SUV, mowed down a group of young people at the sidewalk. One person was killed and several injured.