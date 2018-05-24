Kazakh diagnosticians perform examinations in London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - King's College London, one of the world's top expert institutions, invited Kazakhstan's forensic experts to conduct joint examinations in criminal cases, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Justice.

DNA analysis forensic experts of the Forensic Examination Center of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Inkar Tazhigulova and Dauren Duberbayev, together with experts from King's College London, conducted forensic examinations.

The Kazakh experts demonstrated high-level competence, shared their experience and methods used in forensic examinations in Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Justice is currently upgrading the framework of forensic expert activity. For instance, the agreement on the Justice Sector Institutional Strengthening Project between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the World Bank enabled Kazakh forensic experts to undergo training and hone their skills in the top expert centers in neighboring countries and beyond.

80 experts underwent professional development courses in the UK, Turkey, Lithuania, and Belarus.



