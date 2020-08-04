Kazakh diaspora of Russia’s Astrakhan region sends humanitarian aid to Atyrau hospital

ASTRAKHAN. KAZINFORM - 1000 kg medical cargo has sent to Atyrau region by members of the Astrakhan regional public organization of Kazakh culture «Zholdastyk» and the Fund for the Development of Kazakh Culture to combat the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports with the reference to the website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.

20 thousand face medical masks, 500 liters of disinfectant agents, 1000 infusion sets, 1000 medical bandages, 300 protective suits, diapers, C vitamins, etc. were sent to the COVID-hospital in Atyrau on the initiative of the chairman of the Council of «Zholdastyk» organization Nurlan Kandykov and the board chairman of the Fund for the Development of Kazakh Culture Eduard Iskakov.