Kazakh diplomat, Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives meet in Kuala Lumpur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov met Speaker of the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat) of the Parliament of Malaysia Dato' Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Ambassador Sarekenov informed the Speaker of the priorities and goals of Kazakhstan's internal and foreign policy, the state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation. The Ambassador noted that in 2018 bilateral trade had increased almost fourfold compared to 2017 and comprised around 500mn U.S. dollars.



The Malaysian Speaker was extended an invitation to the 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments scheduled for September 23-24, 2019 in Astana.



Dato' Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof expressed his interest in joining the abovementioned event and noted the importance of developing the collaboration between the legislative structures of the two countries. The Speaker also informed of his intention to initiate the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group with Kazakhstan which will consist of the Dewan Rakyat members.



At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to the development of a comprehensive mutually beneficial partnership.