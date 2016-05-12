Kazakh diplomats partook in Immortal Regiment parade in Bucharest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani diplomats in Bucharest, Romania, participated in ceremonial events dedicated to the 71st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Thus, on May 6, Ambassador of Kazakhstan ] Daulet Batrashev attended the ceremony of laying wreaths at the Soviet soldiers Memorial in Herăstrău Park in Bucharest.

War veterans, heads and staff of diplomatic corps, heads of municipal authorities of Bucharest, public and political organizations, servicemen of the National Defense Ministry of Romania and mass media participated in the event.

On May 9, the Kazakh Embassy joined the Immortal Regiment campaign organized by the Russian Centre of Science and Culture and held in Bucharest for the first time.

On May 10, the Kazakh diplomats and officials of Mayor’s Office of the Strunga village in Iaşi County laid flowers to the tomb of Kazakhstani soldier Sherniyaz Ayaganov, the participant of the Great Patriotic War. The monument was erected here in 2009. At a meeting with the authorities of the village, the Romanian side agreed that local administration will take this tomb under its protection.

According to the Embassy’s press service, as many as 56 000 Soviet soldiers and civilians were buried in 171 Soviet military cemeteries across Romania.

