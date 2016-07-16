  • kz
    Kazakh diplomats search for family from Kazakhstan who went missing in Nice

    22:55, 16 July 2016
    None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The location of a family from Kazakhstan who could be in the area of the terror attack in Nice is still unknown, Kazinform learnt from Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in France Dominique Pagès.

    "A family of four people - a grandfather, a grandmother, their daughter and a granddaughter came to Nice from Kazakhtan. On Thursday the grandfather stayed at home, while the other three decided to walk around the city and went missing," he told Kazinform.

    Kazakhstani diplomats are now searching for citizens of Kazakhstan with the help of French authorities.

    Mr. Pagès confirmed that the family had arrived from Pavlodar.

