Kazakh diplomats vote at snap parliamentary elections in Hong Kong

BEIJING-HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - Kazakh ambassador to Vietnam Beketzhan Zhumakhanov and employees of the Embassy were the first to cast their votes at the snap parliamentary elections at the polling station №243 in Hong Kong.

"The turnout at the polling station is high. People who are in Hong Kong for work as well as tourists are casting their votes at the polling station," chairman of the precinct electoral commission Ruslan Baishalov told Kazinform correspondent in a telephone call.

4 polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing, the Kazakh General Consulate in Hong Kong, the Kazakh General Consulate in Shanghai and the passport and visa service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in Urumqi will function in China today.