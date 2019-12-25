Kazakh director’s film ‘On the Edge’ wins award at Greek Film Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Film ‘On the Edge’ by Kazakh director Aldiyar Bairakimov was awarded a prize from the Greek Film Critics Association at the Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Youth held in the Greek city of Pyrgos.

The film was shot by the Kazakhfilm studio as per the order of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It tells the story of two teenagers living in different worlds. Lack of family support and warmth, the conflicts with society are pushing the heroes of this story to a dangerous edge…

The festival was established in 1977 as a result of collaboration of local authorities and a non-commercial youth organization. The project is backed by the Ministry of Culture and General Secretariat for Youth Affairs.

The goal of the Festival is to inform Greek audience about latest movie news for children and youth, to contribute to the development of audio and visual programs for children and youth in Greece as well as to encourage the production of such works.