  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh disabled swimmer grabs 2 bronze medals at tournament in Poland

    19:29, 30 November 2017
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Dmitry Salnikov from Kokshetau town, Akmola region, won two bronze medals at the International Swiming Tournament for Hearing-Impaired Athletes held in Poland, Kazinform cites the Regional Department of Physical Culture and Sports.

    The 21st International Swimming Tournament for Hearing-Impaired Athletes took place in Poznan, Poland. Swimmers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, and Ukraine competed there.

    Kazakh athlete Dmitry Salnikov won two bronze medals: one medal while swimming 50 m (butterfly swimming stroke) and the second one at the distance of 100 m (freestyle).

     

    Tags:
    Akmola region Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!