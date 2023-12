NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas has reached the second round of the Abierto GNP Seguros tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Kazinform reports.

Diyas stunned wildcard Renata Zarazua of Mexico in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 in 1h 54 minutes.



To sneak into the quarterfinal Diyas will have to defeat the 5th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.



The prize fund of the tournament is $250,000.