ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas was stunned in the opener of the 2017 JiangXi Open in Nanchang, China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas lost to Chinese qualifier Jing-Jing Lu in a three set match 3-6, 6-1, 6-7.



In the next round the Chinese athlete will face the winner of Serbian Jelena Jankovic vs Chinese Jiaqi Kang encounter.