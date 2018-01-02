Kazakh Diyas may face ex-world №1 Maria Sharapova in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has claimed a three-set victory in the second round of the 2018 Shenzhen Open in Shenzhen, China, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

Diyas routed third-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.



In the opening round the Kazakhstani eliminated French Pauline Parmentier in straight sets.



In the quarterfinal, Diyas will face the winner of Alison Riske vs. Maria Sharapova encounter. It should be noted that Sharapova defeated the American tennis player on grass in Birmingham in 2010 and in Wimbledon in 2014.



The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $600,000.