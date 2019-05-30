Kazakh Diyas out of 2019 Roland Garros

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan was eliminated from the second round of the 2019 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the second-round Diyas face off with Russian Veronika Kudermetova who edged the Kazakhstan out in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.



Diyas joins Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin, Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina who already crashed out of the Grand Slam tournament.



It means Alexander Bublik remains the only representative of Kazakhstan in the main draw of the tournament. He will play against Dominic Thiem today.