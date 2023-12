NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas lost in the 1st round at the now-running US Open 2020. The US player Bernarda Pera defeated Zarina Diyas.

The match ended 7:6 (7:4), 6:0.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Yelena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will continue further playing in the championship, Olympic.kz. reports.