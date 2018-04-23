  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Diyas out of WTA Top 50

    16:19, 23 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas crashed out of the WTA Top 100 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the updated WTA rankings, Diyas lost four spots and landed №52. Another tennis player from Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva retained the 83rd spot.

    Romanian Simona Halep tops the list of the best female tennis players in the world. Coming in second is Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark. Garvine Muguruza from Spain rounds out the top 3.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!