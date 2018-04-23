Kazakh Diyas out of WTA Top 50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas crashed out of the WTA Top 100 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the updated WTA rankings, Diyas lost four spots and landed №52. Another tennis player from Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva retained the 83rd spot.



Romanian Simona Halep tops the list of the best female tennis players in the world. Coming in second is Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark. Garvine Muguruza from Spain rounds out the top 3.