NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the WTA's Abierto GNP Seguros tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the Round 16 5th-seeded Victoria Azarenka eliminated Diyas in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour 9min.



In the quarterfinal Azarenka will face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova seeded third at the tournament.