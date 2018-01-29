Kazakh Diyas, Putintseva stroll into Taiwan Open 2nd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the 2018 Taiwan Open in Taipei City, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round the 5th-seeded Putintseva routed Japanese Junri Namigata in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.



In the next round the Kazakhstani will face local tennis player Chang Kai-Chen.



As for Zarina Diyas, the 6th-seeded Kazakhstani defeated Russian Anna Blinkova in two sets 6-2, 7-5.



She is set to play against the winner of Monica Niculescu vs Ons Jabeur match.



The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $225,000.