    Kazakh Diyas slides down WTA rankings

    17:15, 20 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas lost one spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Diyas kicked off this week by sliding to №66 of the rankings. Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva remained 52nd in the world.

    Romanian Simona Halep continues to dominate the world rankings of the best female tennis players. She is closely followed by Garbine Muguruza from Spain. Danish Caroline Wozniacki is ranked third.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
