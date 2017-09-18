  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Diyas soars up in WTA rankings

    10:44, 18 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan skyrocketed in the updated WTA rankings after winning her first WTA title in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 23-year-old Diyas rose 37 spots up to №63.

    Her compatriots Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova also improved their standing in the rankings. Putintseva climbed four spots up to №48. Shvedova moved one spot up to №125.

    Spanish Garbine Muguruza still dominates the №1 spot of the rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina is ranked 3rd.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!