Kazakh Diyas soars up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan skyrocketed in the updated WTA rankings after winning her first WTA title in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 23-year-old Diyas rose 37 spots up to №63.



Her compatriots Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova also improved their standing in the rankings. Putintseva climbed four spots up to №48. Shvedova moved one spot up to №125.



Spanish Garbine Muguruza still dominates the №1 spot of the rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina is ranked 3rd.