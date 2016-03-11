Kazakh Diyas to face ex-world №1 at BNP Paribas Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday world №87 Zarina Diyas confidently strolled into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Well with the prize fund of over $6.8 million.

The 22-year-old Kazakhstani had no problem defeating American wildcard Jamie Loeb in the first round.

Diyas needed 1h 10 min to stun world №259 in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

She will face former world №1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the second-round match.

Source: WTA