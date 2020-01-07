  • kz
    Kazakh Diyas wins Round of 32 at Shenzhen Open 2020

    14:00, 07 January 2020
    Photo: None
    SHENZHEN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani player Zarina Diyas crashed China’s Duan Yingying in the women’s singles Round of 32 at the Shenzhen Open scoring 6:3, 6:4, Olympic.kz reports.

    In the next round Diyas will face a winner of the Belinda Bencic-Anna Blinkova match.

    The Shenzhen Open is a professional international women's tennis tournament. It is played on the first days of the New Year on hard courts in Shenzhen. Its prize fund is USD 750,000.


    Photo: twitter.com/Jimmie48 Photography



