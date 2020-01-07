Kazakh Diyas wins Round of 32 at Shenzhen Open 2020

SHENZHEN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani player Zarina Diyas crashed China’s Duan Yingying in the women’s singles Round of 32 at the Shenzhen Open scoring 6:3, 6:4, Olympic.kz reports.

In the next round Diyas will face a winner of the Belinda Bencic-Anna Blinkova match.

The Shenzhen Open is a professional international women's tennis tournament. It is played on the first days of the New Year on hard courts in Shenzhen. Its prize fund is USD 750,000.

Photo: twitter.com/Jimmie48 Photography