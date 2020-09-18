  • kz
    Kazakh doctor to perform unique children’s microtia surgery to restore hearing

    17:11, 18 September 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Doctor of Aksai republican children’s clinical hospital of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Nariman Satylganov will make a unique microtia surgery to restore children’s hearing.

    As the doctor said there are lots of children with microtia in Kazakhstan. The surgery will last for 6 hours. It will be a reconstructive operation, the doctor will create an external ear.

    Microtia is a condition in which a child is born with an ear or ears deformed or absent. Kazakhstani children have to get treatment abroad now. Such operations cost some USD 100,000 in the U.S., USD 60,000-70, 000 in Europe. As of 2018 there are 66 children on the list of the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan who need treatment abroad. 15 children were operated on in 2016-2018. AS of today there are 600 children with microtia in Kazakhstan.


    Almaty Healthcare
