Kazakh doctors first to remove artificial heart to replace it with donor's heart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's doctors became the first around the world to remove the men's artificial heart transplanted before to replace it with the donor's heart.

Last December Kunanbai Abrayev, aged 60, was implanted an artificial heart at the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Centre. Experts of GARMAT Company in cooperation with Airbus Group developed him the artificial hearth worth EUR 1 mln.



"The said patient has already undergone another heart transplant using the donor's heart. The surgery was a success. The patient's condition is stable. It is the world's first surgery to remove the transplanted artificial heart and replace it with the donor's. It is the new page in the development of cardiac surgery," Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Alexey Tsoi told a press conference.





As stated there, he received the heart of a young man whose parents agreed to donate his organs. As required by law, the donor's name can't be revealed.

