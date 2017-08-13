Kazakh documentary EQUUS to be broadcast in 50 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EQUUS documentary will be broadcast in 50 countries worldwide, Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev said.

Minister Abayev took to his official Facebook account to inform his followers that he had already visited the filming location. According to him, Canadian documentary film maker Niobe Thompson will be responsible for the new project.



"The fact that the filming will take place on the Kazakh land is of paramount historical importance. It has been scientifically proven that for the first time in history horses were domesticated on the Kazakh land in the Great Steppe," Abayev wrote on Facebook.



He also announced that the 3-episode EQUUS documentary will be broadcast in 50 countries of the world. In his words, the project will once again demonstrate to the world how deep the Kazakh culture is.



Earlier it was reported that filming of a 3-episode documentary about horses EQUUS is scheduled to start on August 28 in Akmola region.



The project will be implemented within the framework of the memorandum between RTRC Kazakhstan and Clearwater Documentary Inc. RTRC Kazakhstan will own the broadcasting rights on the territory of Kazakhstan. The documentary will be broadcast in Russian and Kazakh.



Consisting of three episodes, the documentary will describe the role of horses in history and tell about discoveries related to the origin of horse culture in the steppes of Central Asia.



International crew made of highly skilled foreign cinematographers, art designers and sound producers as well as Kazakhstani professionals will bring the world of ancient nomads to life. The crew will work under guidance of Kazakhstani co-producer Nurbol Baimukhanov and Niobe Thompson. Film composer Darren Fung will compose the score.