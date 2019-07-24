  • kz
    Kazakh documentary named best at Kolkata Shorts Intl Film Festival

    13:58, 24 July 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Taste of Colour – a short-length documentary film directed by Kamilla Abdeldinova – was named the best at the 8th Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

    The festival washeld in Kolkata, India, on July 21.

    The film wasshot by JSC Kazakhfilm on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    Taste of Colour was shot as part of Turkic Peoplesof Kazakhstan documentary cycle about the Turkic ethnic groups living inKazakhstan. The film unveils a story of an Uighur avant-garde artist.

    Culture
