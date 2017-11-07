Kazakh drama ‘Returnee' to open Int'l Film Festival in Ufa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sabit Kurmanbekov's Oralman (Returnee) will open the IV International Film Festival Serebryanniy Akbuzat in Ufa on December 17, Kazinform has learnt from Bashinform News Agency.

Eight feature films produced in Russia, Canada-Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, India and Iran are set to be screened during the three-day festival.



Short films and documentaries are included into the program of the festival as well. Kazakhstani director Vladimir Tyulkin is expected to present his documentary 13 kilometers at the festival.



The Serebryanniy Akbuzat Film Festival was established to promote national and ethnic films. During the three-day festival Ufa will turn into a cultural center and bring together directors, actors and film producers from various regions and countries. The international jury will award 10 main prizes and several special prizes.