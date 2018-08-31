  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh drama wins grand prix of Int'l Film Festival in Russia

    11:42, 31 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A drama of Kazakhstani director Serik Aprymov, A Call to the Father, captured the grand prix of the XI International Film Festival "East & West, Classic and Avant-Garde" held in Orenburg, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from proficinema.ru.

    The drama is a touching and emotion story spanning 25 years of life of a boy. It starts when the boy is 6 and takes the viewers to different episodes of the main character's life and his rocky relations with his parents.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!