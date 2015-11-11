  • kz
    Kazakh drama wins Intercultural Communication Prize at film festival in Germany

    19:43, 11 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A film by Kazakhstani director Daniyar Salamat Sagintay's First Wife has won a prize at the 25th Film Festival Cottbus in Germany, art.gazeta.kz reports.

    The film received the DIALOGUE Award for Intercultural Communication and a €3,000 prize. The drama starring Alfiya Sembayeva is based on a true story of a man leaving his first wife with five daughters and marrying his late brother's wife who had a son.

    Kazakhstan and Germany Culture Events
