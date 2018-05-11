Kazakh duet stuns with dombra at World Festival in Israel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bastau duet of dombra players of Kazakhstan won the grand prize at the International Festival-Contest Music of World held in Israel.

Above 80 musicians from around the world took part in it. The international jury evaluated their performance.



"I have once again enjoyed the mastership of Bastau duet. Any national music makes its contribution to the world culture. It has no boundaries and restrictions. The Kazakh dombra players show the world their beautiful national music," well-know musician Mikhail Kazinik said.