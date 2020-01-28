Kazakh duo makes history at Australian Open 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin made history by becoming the first tennis players from Kazakhstan to reach the Men’s doubles semifinals of the Australian Open 2020, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik and Kukushkin routed wildcards James Duckworth and Marc Polmans of New Zealand in straight sets 7-6, 7-5. The match lasted for 1h 43 minutes.

In the semis the Kazakh tandem will face off with British Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram.