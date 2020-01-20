Kazakh duo up in ATP doubles rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev rose in the updated ATP doubles rankings this week after winning the ATP Challenger in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golubev rose 20 spots up to №150, whereas his doubles partner Nedovyesov moved 30 spots up to №167.

As for the ATP singles rankings, Alexander Bublik lost one spot sliding to the 56th spot. Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin fell to №68. Dmitry Popko retained the 184th spot of the updated rankings.