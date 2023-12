BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev became the winners of the ATP Challenger finals in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform learnt from Prosports.kz.

The duo faced Sanchai Ratiwatana (Thailand) and Christopher Rungkat (Indonesia) and won them in three sets – 3:6, 7:6 (7:1), 10:5.