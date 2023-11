ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Batyr Dzhukembaev (7-0, 6 KOs) faced off Mexican David Rangel (12-4, 8 KOs) in Montreal, Canada, Sports.kz reports.

The fight round fight finished in first after 2:24 when Batyr knocked out his opponent.

It is the eighth victory for Dzhukembaev in professional boxing and seventh by a knockout.